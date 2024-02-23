Ukraine Grain Spilled Again On Polish Railway: Police

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Warsaw: Grain from Ukraine was spilled on a Polish railway close to the two countries' border, police said Friday -- the second such incident this week amid protests by angry farmers.

"At 8:30 am we were informed that wheat had been spilled from two train carriages on an auxiliary track in the village of Okopy Kolonia near Dorohusk," police spokesperson Ewa Czyz told AFP.

Ukraine's infrastructure minister immediately denounced the spillage as a "crime" and called on the Polish government to punish the culprits.

In the previous incident, police said on Tuesday that protesting farmers had pried open freight cars and spilled grain on the tracks at another Polish border crossing.

Farmers in Poland are protesting against what they call "uncontrolled" imports from its war-torn neighbour, souring otherwise friendly ties between Warsaw and Kyiv.

Commenting on the latest spillage, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said "the unidentified people damaged three rail cars of rapeseed. The cargo was in transit through Poland on the way to Hamburg in Germany."

"Unpunished crimes continue to be repeated... The criminals should be found and punished immediately so that others are not tempted to do it again," Kubrakov said on Facebook.

He added that the Ukrainian railways would be sending a report to the Polish police.

Across Europe, angry farmers have been protesting over rising costs, high fuel prices, bureaucracy and EU environmental rules.

In Tuesday's incident, a small group of farmers pried open freight cars and spilled grain on the tracks at the southern Medyka border crossing during a protest, police told AFP.