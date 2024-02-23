Israeli Occupation Attacks Worshipers, Prevents Access To Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Feb. 23 (Petra)-- Israeli occupation forces, on Friday, attacked worshipers in the vicinity of Lions Gate, one of the gates leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the occupied city of Jerusalem.They were also stopped from entering the mosque to perform prayers, as well as in the nearby neighborhood of Wadi Al-Joz, and a Jerusalemite child was taken into custody.Eyewitnesses told the Jordan News Agency (Petra)'s correspondent that in addition to setting up military checkpoints and stopping and searching Jerusalemites in order to keep them from entering the Old City and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the occupation soldiers also attacked many of them.