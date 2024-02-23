G20 Says Two-State Solution Only Answer To Conflict In Middle East

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 23 (Petra)-- The Brazilian minister hosting the G20 meeting said that support for a two-state solution as the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was almost universal among the foreign ministers present."There was virtual unanimity in the two-state solution as the only solution to the conflict," Brazil's foreign minister, Mauro Vieira, said at the close of the two-day meeting.