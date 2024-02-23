Ukraine, Denmark Sign Security Agreement - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have signed an agreement on security cooperation.
The Ukrainian leader announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Today, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and I signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Denmark and Ukraine," Zelensky said.
He added that this is a strong document, which confirms Denmark's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.
"It includes at least EUR 1.8 billion in assistance for this year. Denmark will also support efforts in securing a holistic F-16 capacity through the Air Force Capability Coalition by providing fighter jets, ammunition, simulators, training, and maintenance," Zelensky said.
According to him, the work on a new security architecture for Ukraine is ongoing.
"We thank Denmark for its solidarity with our people. Thank you for your help!" Zelensky said.
