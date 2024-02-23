Russians Brought Large Number Of Tanks To Railway Station In Yevpatoriia - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the Tovarna railway station in Yevpatoriia, Crimean guerrillas recorded the unloading of a large number of occupiers' tanks.

This was reported by the Atesh guerrilla movement in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"'Atesh' recorded the arrival of a large number of tanks at the railway station in Yevpatoriia," the message says.

It is noted that more than 30 T-62 tanks were unloaded in Yevpatoriia at the Tovarna station. These are Soviet-era tanks, which were produced until 1975 and were decommissioned in Russia.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 21, the guerrillas recorded the deployment of the S-400 division by the Russian occupiers in the Saki district of Crimea.