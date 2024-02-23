PM: F-16 Aircraft From Denmark Will Appear In Ukraine By Summer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The F-16 fighter jets provided by Denmark will appear in Ukraine's skies by the summer of this year, with the delay being due solely to technical issues.

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen said this in Lviv at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after signing a bilateral security agreement, a Ukrainian correspondent reports.

"We are all very pleased that Denmark is going to provide these fighters in cooperation with the Netherlands, Belgium and the United States. This is a very powerful weapon... I hope that we will be able to see F-16s in the airspace of Ukraine in the near future, before the summer," Frederiksen said.

She explained the delay in the delivery of the fighter jets to Ukraine by technical issues that take time to resolve.

"The only reason why we are delaying the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine is simply a technical reason, a technical point. Because we need a serious infrastructure to maintain these fighters, and training for F-16s is much longer and more extensive than for any other weapon system," the Prime Minister said.

She recalled that the training of Ukrainian pilots began in August, and it is going "very quickly and very well."

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Lviv stressed that Denmark played a key role in unblocking the decision to supply F-16 fighters to Ukraine , and our country is grateful for "every manifestation of Danish support."

