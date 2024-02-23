ADA University Hosts Italy-Azerbaijan Horticultural Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Italy-Azerbaijan Horticulture Exhibition was held as part of
the closing of the Baku module of the Sustainable Horticulture
Systems certificate program jointly presented by ADA University and
Bologna University of Italy, Azernews reports.
A total of 20 Italian and Azerbaijani companies operating in the
field of horticulture participated in the first exhibition held
with the initiative of ADA University and the Italian "MacFrut"
exhibition, with the organizational support of the
Italy-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (ITAZERCOM), "Caspian Agro"
and the Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments
(AZPROMO). The companies representing Italy mainly specialize in
agriculture, food technology, and innovation, and the companies
representing Azerbaijan mainly specialize in fruit growing,
nursery, and dry fruit production.
High-ranking officials of the Agriculture Ministry, the
ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan, the management of ADA, as well
as local and foreign experts specializing in the field of
horticulture, got acquainted with the exhibition. Participants of
the certificate program met with representatives of local and
foreign companies and got acquainted with business opportunities at
the exhibition where agricultural products were displayed.
Later, the closing ceremony of the Baku module of the
Sustainable Gardening Systems joint certificate program was held.
The ceremony was declared open with the speech of Matteo Vittuari,
the dean of the newly introduced Agriculture and Food Sciences
faculty within Italy-Azerbaijan University. It was noted that
during the five-day module, representatives of industry,
government, and academic circles exchanged ideas to find answers to
the current problems and challenges of local small and medium-sized
enterprises in the training sessions for professionals working in
the field of horticulture.
ADA University vice-rector and director of the Institute of
Development and Diplomacy Fariz Ismayilzadeh noted during his
speech that ADA University trains professionals with international
experience in the field of agriculture, as well as the necessary
knowledge for the development of this field.
The event continued with the speech of Azad Jafarli, the head of
the Central Office of the Agriculture Ministry, and during the
speech, the role of the Agriculture and Food Sciences Faculty,
which operates within the Italy-Azerbaijan University, in the
development of human capital and the expansion of research in the
field of agriculture and food was discussed.
Then the participants watched the video address of Giovanni
Molari, rector of the University of Bologna, and Rosalbo Lanciotti,
director of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Technologies
of the University.
In the end, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri
emphasized that the intellectual cooperation between Italy and
Azerbaijan is very important and it is a good thing that this
cooperation is implemented in the field of education through ADA
University.
It should be noted that during the Baku module of the
certificate program, seminars were held with researchers and
international experts, and business meetings between producers
specializing in horticulture in Azerbaijan and Italy, included
professional seminars. The next modules of the program are
scheduled to be held in April and May.
