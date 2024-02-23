Trampoline Gymnastics And Tumbling World Cup Promise Thrilling Competition In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Since 2013, Trampoline Gymnastics has been actively developing in Azerbaijan. The competition is the seventh World Cup organized by the country in Trampoline Gymnastics.

Moreover, the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup is the first competition organized by the federation in 2024.

The gymnastics event showcases the talent and dedication of athletes from around the world, all vying for top honors in this prestigious competition.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva addressed the opening ceremony of the competition.

In her speech, she highlighted the significance of Baku hosting this competition for the seventh time. She hailed the Azerbaijani gymnasts for their outstanding performances on the international stage, winning medals and earning recognition for their hard work and skill. The success of Azerbaijani gymnasts has not only brought honor to the country but has also established a strong foundation for hosting high-level sports competitions in Azerbaijan.







With 32 trampoline and 6 tumbling representatives competing in the three-day tournament, a total of 300 athletes in both sports are expected to demonstrate their talent and skills. This World Cup serves as a qualifier for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, adding an extra layer of excitement and competition to the event.

As the competition officially began with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, the focus shifted to the athletes representing the country in both trampoline gymnastics and tumbling.

Names of Azerbaijani gymnasts like Seljan Mahsudova, Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, Mehdi Aliyev, Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizadeh, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov are set to take the stage and showcase their skills in this highly competitive environment.







One of the highlights of the competition will be the awarding of the AGF Trophy to the gymnasts who achieve the highest performance scores in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling, as well as the highest synchronous score in synchronized trampoline gymnastics.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

The National Gymnastics Arena, known for its excellent infrastructure and spectator-friendly environment, promises to provide an ideal setting for prestigious sporting events.





