Trampoline Gymnastics And Tumbling World Cup Promise Thrilling Competition In Baku

Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup has kicked off at
the National Gymnastics Arena.
Since 2013, Trampoline Gymnastics has been actively developing
in Azerbaijan. The competition is the seventh World Cup organized
by the country in Trampoline Gymnastics.
Moreover, the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup
is the first competition organized by the federation in 2024.
The gymnastics event showcases the talent and dedication of
athletes from around the world, all vying for top honors in this
prestigious competition.
Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva addressed
the opening ceremony of the competition.
In her speech, she highlighted the significance of Baku hosting
this competition for the seventh time. She hailed the Azerbaijani
gymnasts for their outstanding performances on the international
stage, winning medals and earning recognition for their hard work
and skill. The success of Azerbaijani gymnasts has not only brought
honor to the country but has also established a strong foundation
for hosting high-level sports competitions in Azerbaijan.
With 32 trampoline and 6 tumbling representatives competing in
the three-day tournament, a total of 300 athletes in both sports
are expected to demonstrate their talent and skills. This World Cup
serves as a qualifier for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games,
adding an extra layer of excitement and competition to the
event.
As the competition officially began with the playing of the
National Anthem of Azerbaijan, the focus shifted to the athletes
representing the country in both trampoline gymnastics and
tumbling.
Names of Azerbaijani gymnasts like Seljan Mahsudova, Huseyn
Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, Mehdi Aliyev, Mikhail Malkin, Adil
Hajizadeh, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov are set to take the
stage and showcase their skills in this highly competitive
environment.
One of the highlights of the competition will be the awarding of
the AGF Trophy to the gymnasts who achieve the highest performance
scores in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling, as well as the
highest synchronous score in synchronized trampoline
gymnastics.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
The National Gymnastics Arena, known for its excellent
infrastructure and spectator-friendly environment, promises to
provide an ideal setting for prestigious sporting events.
