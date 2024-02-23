EU Adopts 13Th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) on Friday imposed a 13th package of restrictive measures against Russian President Vladimir Putinآ's regime, those who are responsible for perpetuating illegal war on Ukraine and those who are significantly supporting it.

The European Council said in a statement that this package comes in view of the second year mark of the beginning of Russiaآ's full-scale war on Ukraine.

"The European Union keeps up the pressure on Russia. Today, we are further tightening the restrictive measures against Russiaآ's military and defence sector, targeting further entities in third countries who supply equipment as well as those responsible for the illegal deportation and military re-education of Ukrainian children," it said,

"We remain united in our determination to dent Russiaآ's war machine and help Ukraine win its legitimate fight for self-defense and restore its independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty," it added.

Meanwhile, Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said the Council decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The new listings agreed Friday target primarily the military and defence sectors and associated individuals, including those involved in DPRK armament supply to Russia, as well as members of the judiciary, local politicians and people responsible for the illegal deportation and military re-education of Ukrainian children, he said.

Some of these entities are located in third countries (India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Tأ1⁄4rkiye) and have been involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions, others are Russian entities involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for Russiaآ's military and industrial complex, he added. (end)

