Tolerance Conference In Abu Dhabi Aims To Build Common Ground For Humanity

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Participants commend the words of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak and Bin Bayyah regarding the importance of dialogue for humanity

Seven scientific and discussion sessions focused on tolerance, development, economy, sustainability, education, and culture

Fawaz Habbal: Our goal is to draw the best picture of the future of human coexistence in a scientific manner to be the gift of the UAE to the world







Abu Dhabi, UAE, 23rd February 2024, the participants in the sessions and activities of the International Conference for Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance in Abu Dhabi referred to the words of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, sponsor of the conference, and His Excellency Shaykh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, on the importance of positive dialogue based on respect for the other, aimed at building common ground for platforms that can face challenges and bridge the gap of differences, for the future of humanity in general, stressing that the two words served as a revealing title for the role of the conference and its main goal, in promoting a culture of dialogue between all parties globally.

The activities of The International Dialogue of Civilization and Tolerance continued for the second day in a row, organised by the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, with large international and Arab participation through 7 specialised sessions that include a number of research papers that dealt with tolerance, economy, sustainability, the importance of positive dialogue, and the role of education and culture in promoting the values of tolerance and dialogue.

Dr. Fawaz Habbal, president of the conference and Secretary-General of the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, stressed that the conference, which we are very proud of under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for all its activities, is held in a systematic scientific manner and is based on scientific research and historical and religious experiments, in order to societies and the preservation of their civilizations and their gains for future generations, under the spirit of tolerance and coexistence that should always prevail.

Al Nuaimi presents a forward-looking vision for a tolerant future. The first of these sessions was entitled“A Vision for a Tolerant Future,” during which Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council (FNC), spoke about the UAE's leading role in promoting peace; he said:“We do not enjoy security, peace, and prosperity unless we make heroes of peace and make it a priority in their lives and this is the UAE's approach,” for his part, Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, the President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), said that this conference is an opportunity for discussion among civilizations to come up with new and innovative solutions to common problems facing humanity, stressing that“Interpol” has all the laws to protect international heritage and patrimony.

“Leadership Perspectives on Tolerance.” The second session was moderated by Nihal Saad, Director of the United Nations Office for the Alliance of Civilizations, and was entitled“Leadership Perspectives on Tolerance,” and included three topics, the first on“Exploring Tolerance in Leadership: Perspectives and Dialogue,” the second title discussed the topic“Tolerance as a Basis for Unity and Justice: Perspectives from the Baha'i World Community,” and the third title was devoted to“Enhancing the Competencies of Cultural Dialogue Among Students through Academic Training at the University”.

As for the third session, it was held under the title“Global Perspectives on Peace and Development in the Context of Tolerance,” and dealt with three topics, the first of which was“The Impact of Ethical Leadership on Society”. The second topic was devoted to“Harmony Across Borders: Global Prospects for Peace, Development, and Tolerance,” and the third topic of the session dealt with“The Role of Civilizational Dialogue in Promoting the Values of Social Tolerance in the United Arab Emirates”.

The fourth session discusses sustainable prospects in caring for the civilization of future generations. The scientific and discussion sessions of the conference were completed, and the fourth session was held, entitled“Sustainable Horizons: Nurturing a Civilization for Future Generations,” during which Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Member of the Federal National Council and Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, addressed the topic of“The Role of Leaders in the Development of Tolerance,” and presented his personal experience in developing the idea of coexistence. He said that at first he did not believe in tolerance, but today he has become a supporter of the idea of tolerance and coexistence, while a discussion session was chaired by Dr. Fawaz Habbal, the Chairman of the conference, discussed the topic“Cultivating Sustainability: Developing a Roadmap for a Harmonious Civilization,” in the presence of Lulu Wang, Professor Abdullah Sabouni, Dr. Nora Al-Karbi, and Dina Assaf, as Mr. Daniel Range, assistant professor at Coventry University, addressed the topic“Understanding and Exploiting Trust in Religious Arenas to Address Structural Inequalities,” and Messrs. Idris Bokra, Hassan Shajid, and Haman Bodin, spoke on the topic“The Holy Quran's Way of Expressing the Values of Tolerance and Civilizational Dialogue”.

Fifth session on education and tolerance rights. As for the fifth session of the Conference, Education and tolerance rights were discussed, chaired by Professor Ghanim Kashwani, and the topic“Tolerance in Education” was discussed by Mr. Butti Al Kindi, Chancellor at Canada University in Dubai, Vice President of the Dubai World Trade Center, while Dr. Daniel Range, Dr. Naomi Kalish, Bani Dugal, and Mohammed Jafari spoke on the topic“Promoting Inclusion”. In the same session, Belkacem Al-Jatari, Assistant Professor at Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities, addressed the topic of“Emirati Societal Dynamics to Entrench Religious Tolerance,” while Mr. James Patton and Heba Abu Khosa, Assistant Professors at Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities, spoke on the topic“Harmony in Diversity: Enhancing Global Understanding of Environmental Sustainability and Climate Action”.

The sixth session examines the economic prospects for tolerance. The sixth session of the conference discussed“Economic Prospects for Tolerance” and was chaired by Dr. Fawaz Habbal, during which the topic“Cross-border Investment and International Relations” was raised, and Dr. Dina Assaf, an expert in sustainable development, the session included the title of the discussion“Economic Harmony: Prospects for Tolerance in a Multifaceted World” and was spoken by Tarya Kentola, Annie Runnefeld, Dr. Raidan Al Saqqaf, Dr. David Mullan, as Dr. Mohammed AlAdnani, professor and vice-chancellor for Academic Affairs at the Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities, addressed the topic of“Tolerance and the Eloquence of Politeness in Human Communication,” as spoke by Noureddine Choubid, and Dr. Hassan AlWazz

Emirates Scholar Center for Research signed several memorandums of understanding and joint cooperation agreements

During the International Conference on Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance, Emirates Scholar Center for Research signed several memorandums of understanding and joint cooperation agreements with the Emirates Foundation and the Sheikh Zayed International Prize for Complementary and Alternative Traditional Medicine.

Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies and Emirates Foundation

A memorandum of understanding and cooperation was signed between the Emirates Research and Studies Center and the Emirates Foundation during the International Conference on Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance. Representing the Emirates Foundation, H.E. Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Member of the Federal National Council and Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, signed the memorandum, while Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies was represented by Dr. Fawaz Nadim Habbal, Secretary-General, Dr. Firas Habbal, President of the Center and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and Mr. Khalid Al Ali, Secretary and Board Member.

This memorandum aims to establish a partnership in the fields of knowledge and research, promoting cooperation in common areas. It seeks to achieve their shared goals by supporting and conducting original and beneficial research based on evidence and facts, utilizing them to serve society and assist decision-makers and policymakers. The parties aspire to expand the knowledge base and benefit from experiences in policy and research fields, striving to achieve their mutual objectives.

Cooperation Agreement with the Sheikh Zayed International Prize for Traditional Medicine

Additionally, during the conference, the Sheikh Zayed International Prize for Traditional, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine signed an agreement with Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies. This agreement will lead to the launch of the first refereed scientific journal on Complementary and Alternative Medicine, marking a significant scientific advancement in this field. This initiative is part of efforts to enhance the academic research process in the United Arab Emirates. The inaugural issue of the journal is scheduled to coincide with the International Congress of Traditional and Complementary Medicine, slated to be held in Abu Dhabi in October 2024.

The Sheikh Zayed International Prize for Traditional, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine welcomed this collaboration with Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, emphasizing that this partnership contributes to the sustainable development of scientific research in the United Arab Emirates under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. They highlighted that this agreement opens new horizons for collaboration among scholars and researchers specializing in alternative and complementary medicine worldwide, serving as a platform for exchanging methodologies and therapeutic practices based on the latest scientific findings.

Cooperation Agreements with the Alliance Committee, Shanghai World Committee, and Lotus Holistic Institute

Furthermore, the center signed cooperation agreements with the Shanghai International Committee for Investment Promotion in the Middle East and Africa, represented by its Director Lulu Wang, as well as an agreement with the Lotus Holistic Institute, represented by Mrs. Amina Al Haidan, the Institute's Director-General. Additionally, the center concluded another agreement with the Alliance Group, represented by Mr. Timur Bitsadze, Commercial Director of the Alliance Group. These Memorandums and agreements aim to facilitate the exchange of experts, researchers, and consultants among all parties to benefit from their expertise and participate in jointly organised research events. They also aim to promote publications and bulletins on the websites of all partners.

It is noteworthy that the Emirates Research and Studies Center is committed to enriching the experience of scientific research, providing it with the latest methods and tools, and collaborating with partners in all fields to achieve continuous progress and development.