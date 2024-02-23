Dubai Corporate Games Celebrates 17Th Year With Record-Breaking Turnout

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – February 23, 2024 – The Dubai Corporate Games returns for its 17th edition, promising the largest event to date with an impressive lineup of participants and activities.





A total of 55 esteemed companies, including industry giants such as Google, Amazon, Chalhoub Group, and Nakheel, among others, have rallied over 7000 individuals for a two-day extravaganza of sports and camaraderie.





Attendees will indulge in a diverse array of activities, spanning from classic favourites like football, tennis, and basketball to more unique offerings such as padel, dragon boat racing, and gaming competitions. Notably, the event boasts 68 football teams, engaging in a staggering 116 games, with a commendable representation of 5 women's teams. Additionally, 48 men's and ladies' basketball teams will vie for victory, alongside a remarkable 360 entries for padel enthusiasts.





This year's event is generously supported by esteemed headline sponsors, including Transmed, Emirates Snack Food, IFFCO Group, and Oasis Water, underscoring the significance of corporate engagement and community spirit. Other notable sponsors include ITP, American Hospital Dubai, RECAPP, and Channel 4.





The action-packed festivities will unfold on February 24th and 25th at ISD Dubai Sports City, commencing at 8 am and concluding at 9 pm. Spectators are warmly invited to join in the excitement and cheer on their favourite teams as they vie for glory in this celebration of athleticism and teamwork.



