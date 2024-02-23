Andalusia: History And Civilization' Concludes Cultural Program With Andalusia: Where Civilizations And Cultures Converge

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The symposium discusses the features of the knowledge and cultural landscape in Andalusian civilization

Abu Dhabi, February 23, 2024: The 'Andalusia: History and Civilization' Initiative Committee successfully organized its second cultural symposium in Abu Dhabi, marking the conclusion of the activities under its cultural program aimed at fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas and insights into the rich legacy of Andalusian civilization. The two-day symposium included a series of sessions that discussed various themes such as literature, art, translation, educational and academic renaissance during Arab civilization in Andalusia.

The symposium brought together a diverse array of experts, specialists, historians, and representatives from prestigious educational and cultural institutions, including universities from the United Arab Emirates such as Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, Spain and Puerto Rico.

HE Mohammad Al Murr, Chairman of the 'Andalusia History and Civilization' Initiative Committee, said:“The symposium sessions focused on Andalusia's status as a hub of intellectual, literary, and cultural advancement, alongside its pivotal role in the scientific evolution of human society. It served as a significant platform to honor the rich heritage of Arab civilization in Andalusia, fostering knowledge sharing and cultural dialogue. It was graced by the presence of esteemed experts, academics, historians, and scientists. We are pleased to see the visible participation in the sessions of the Cultural Symposium in Abu Dhabi, thus providing the finest conclusion to the events of the cultural program of the Andalusia: History and Civilization initiative.”

The first day of the symposium delved into topics surrounding Andalusian literature and its profound impact on Arab literature. Discussions also centered on the translation of Andalusian literary works, as well as the educational and academic landscape during the era of Arab civilization in Andalusia. The first session explored themes such as 'Andalusian literature', 'The image of Andalusia in Arabic stories', 'The specificity of Andalusian literature, the investigation movement for literature', and 'Translation in Andalusian literature'. The second session of the day focused on 'Andalusian Science and Knowledge', including topics such as 'Andalusian Cultural Achievement Milestones', 'Andalusian Science and Literature through the Andalusian Library Encyclopedia', 'Andalusian Schools and Universities' and 'Andalusian Farming and Garden Science'.

On its second day, the symposium saw the organization of the session 'Mauriskans and artistic and literary heritage', which included topics such as 'Mauriskans and literary art', 'The fate of the Mauriskans and in the memory of Spaniards', 'Khamidi literature as a means of preserving heritage and the fortified Andalusian shield', and 'The Influence of Andalusian Morisky Art on the American Continent'.

'Andalusia: History and Civilization' is a pioneering initiative to celebrate Andalusia's legacy and contributions to global civilization led by the UAE in line with its approach to strengthening cooperation and bridges of communication between peoples and cultures. Through a series of artistic and cultural events, the initiative aims to highlight the profound impact of Andalusian civilization on intellectual and scientific progress, while championing values of coexistence and tolerance epitomized during the Andalusian era.