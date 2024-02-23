UAH 200M Raised For Sea Baby Naval Drones In Just One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UAH 200 million worth of donations have already been raised for Sea Baby naval drones for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in just one day.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"UAH 200 million has been raised for the SBU's Sea Baby naval drones as part of a fundraiser organized by United24, monobank, Sternenko and Lachenkov! We are thankful to everyone who joins, donors from all over the world, international and Ukrainian companies for every contribution!" the post said.

The Sea Baby is an unmanned surface vessel developed by the Security Service of Ukraine. The boat can carry 850 kg of explosives, accelerate to 90 km/h and cover a distance of 1,000 km.

On February 22, the fundraising platform United24, Oleh Horokhovskyi and monobank, Serhii Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov announced a UAH 297.5 million fundraiser for Sea Baby naval drones for the SBU.

Photo: UNITED24 / SBU