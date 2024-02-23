Formula Karting Brings Drift \'N\' Drunch Event Of Live Food Station, Drinks, DJ, Performances And Karting

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Formula Karting is rolling out something super cool - \"Drift \'N\' Drunch \"! The 2-days fun of live food stations, drinks, DJ, performance and karting all under one roof! Yes, you heard it right, it\'s not just karting anymore, it\'s a whole new experience designed to blow your mind! The exuberant experience is taking place on Saturday, 2nd March 2024 & Sunday, 3rd March 2024 at Formula Karting, Worlds Of Wonder, Next to GIP, Noida.



The concept of Drift \'N\' Drunch is an exciting catch for so many reasons. Well, imagine cruising around the track, feeling the wind in your hair, and soaking in the gorgeous views. And guess what? That is just the beginning! We also have a mouth-watering drunch spread waiting for you, with all sorts of gourmet treats to tickle your taste buds. Oh, and do not worry, you can hit the track before we start serving up the drinks.



Wait, there is more! We have got live entertainment lined up too - think cheerleaders pumping up the vibe and a DJ spinning tunes to keep the party going.



Life is too short for boring experiences! Drift \'N\' Drunch is all about combining relaxation with indulgence, giving you a break from the everyday hustle and bustle. Whether you are celebrating post Valentine\'s Day, Galentine\'s Day, or just need a breather, Drift \'N\' Drunch is your one stop!







Price: Rs 1999/-



Go Karting(one session 10 mins) + 2 pints of beer





About the brand



Formula Karting is India\'s fastest go karting facility designed to experience the adrenaline of racing whilst meeting the strictest safety requirements. With the goal of developing an inclusive motorsport community, our circuits are paired with paddock hospitality experiences unprecedented in the Indian karting ecosystem.



Formula Karting, is the brainchild of Snow World Entertainment, stands as India\'s premier go-karting facility, with locations in Noida and Pune. As part of SWE\'s diverse portfolio, which encompasses luxury, gaming, entertainment, dining, and nightlife, Formula Karting redefines the Indian motorsports experience. Our tracks, designed with global circuit finesse, feature state-of-the-art SodiKarts powered by Honda engines, offering an immersive and thrilling adventure for fans, enthusiasts, and adults alike.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Shilpi Srivastava

Email :...