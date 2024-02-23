UN Experts: Officials Involved In Arms Exports To Occupation Liable For Genocide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- A group of UN experts warned Friday that state officials involved in arms exports to Israeli occupation could be individually criminally liable for complicity in war crimes or acts of genocide.

In a joint statement issued from Geneva, a group of UN experts stressed that any transfer of weapons or ammunition to the Israeli occupying entity for use in Gaza is likely to violate international humanitarian law and must cease immediately.

The experts noted that States Parties to the Arms Trade Treaty have additional treaty obligations to deny arms exports if there is a risk of being used to commit international crimes or serious violations of international humanitarian law.

In this context, they underlined that European Union member states are further bound by EU arms export control law.

"The need for an arms embargo on Israeli Occupying Entity is heightened by the International Court of Justice's ruling on 26 January 2024 that there is a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza and the continuing serious harm to civilians since then" the experts said.

However, the experts welcomed the suspension of arms transfers to Israeli occupation by Belgium, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Japan's Itochu Corporation as well as the decision by a Dutch appeals court on February 12 2024 ordering the Netherlands to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to the Israeli occupation.

The experts also called on other states to immediately halt arms transfers to the Israeli occupation including export licenses and military aid, warning that the United States and Germany are by far the largest arms exporters, with their shipments having increased since October 7. Other arms exporters include France, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

The experts emphasized that the duty to ensure respect also requires all States to do everything in their power to prevent and stop violations of international humanitarian law by Israeli occupying entity particularly where a State has influence through its political military, economic or other relations.

The statement was signed by more than 20 special rapporteurs including Ben Saul, the special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, Margaret Satterthwaiteand, the special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, and Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Palestinian territories occupied since 1967. (end)

imk









