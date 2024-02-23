Dibyendu Bhattacharya Explains Why Smaller Roles Are Very Difficult To Play

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is known for 'Maqbool', 'Black Friday', 'Dev D.', 'Lootera' and others, has shared that for actors, it's always very difficult to play smaller roles compared to the bigger ones.

Furnishing the reason behind the same, he said that for smaller parts an actor has to get into the groove within a very limited span of time vis-a-vis an actor working on the bigger role where they get more time to spend with the character and to understand its nuances.

The actor told IANS:“Smaller roles are very difficult to play compared to the bigger characters. For smaller roles, people have huge expectations from you, and it's particularly tricky because you enter the unit which has been working on the narrative for so long, and you have to crack the creative energy and then get into the groove for one or two days.”

The actor can be currently seen in the recently released streaming show 'Poacher' in which he essays the role of the field director from the Kerala Forest Department.

“Why I said challenging because for smaller parts you have a very limited number of days to adjust to the overarching narrative of the show, to get into your character and to match your performance with others in the unit which is already set in a particular way,” he added.

'Poacher' is available to stream on Prime Video.