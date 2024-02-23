IIT Kanpur Licenses Innovative Bone Regeneration Technology To Conlis Global Inc.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, February 22, 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Conlis Global Inc. for licensing of an innovative new technology that promotes bone healing and regeneration. Conlis Global Inc. is a biotechnology company based in Canada that helps to bring products from R&D to the market.



The MOU was signed by Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean of Resources and Development IIT Kanpur, and Dr. Sumrita Bhat, CEO, Conlis Global Inc. at IIT Kanpur in the presence of Prof. S. Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur, Prof. Ankush Sharma, Professor In-charge, Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, Prof. Ashok Kumar, Department of Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, IIT Kanpur, and Dr. Raman Koul, Chief Technology Officer, Conlis Global Inc.



Prof. S. Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur highlighted the importance of this MOU by commenting, "The licensing of this novel technology developed in-house that promotes bone healing and regeneration to Conlis Global is yet another significant milestone in the R&D endeavour of the Institute. It is a testament to the high quality of research at IIT Kanpur that brings real and practical benefits to people. This innovative technology is a prime example of how we can make a real difference, and we are excited to see how this technology will help people, not just in India but worldwide! I congratulate Prof. Ashok Kumar and his team".



Dr. Sumrita Bhat, CEO of Conlis Global Inc. expressed enthusiasm about the potential impact of this technology, "We are thrilled to partner with IIT Kanpur to bring this innovative solution to the market. It represents a significant step forward in treating bone and joint disorders, and we look forward to taking this to market to benefit patients worldwide."



Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean of Resources and Development, IIT Kanpur said, "The signing of the MOU with Conlis Global is an important landmark in our efforts to build a bridge between research & development and taking a product from the lab to the commercial stage and into the market. This will inspire us to continue to work on supporting research in various domains and helping our engineers, scientists and other talent to bring their dreams into fruition."



The technology, "Nano Hydroxyapatite-Based Porous Polymer Composite Scaffolds for Bioactive Molecule Delivery in Musculoskeletal Regeneration" has been developed by Prof. Ashok Kumar and his team from the Department of Biological Sciences & Bioengineering at IIT Kanpur.



Prof. Ashok Kumar, Department of Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, IIT Kanpur, said, "The technology facilitates bone regeneration in a biocompatible manner by acting as a carrier for bone-active biomolecules, delivering them directly to the site of an implant. The material is a promising approach for reconstructing and repairing bone defects while addressing the drawbacks and complications associated with technologies that are available in the market at present."



The novel Nano Hydroxyapatite based Porous Composite Scaffolds is biodegradable and has osteoinductive (bone healing process) and osteopromotive (material for new bone growth) properties for bone regeneration. They are highly biocompatible resulting in good cell material interaction with osteoblast cells (cells responsible for mineralization of bone during bone formation and bone remodelling), exhibiting a high mechanical strength and interaction between the polymer network and the solvent.



These functionalized scaffolds can be used as fillers in large size bone defects, without compromising the connectivity and structural defects, oxygen and blood circulation thereby enhancing tissue formation, mineralization, and rapid defect healing. It can also be used as bone substitute, overcoming autograft limitations.



The primary objective of the invention is to overcome the drawbacks of the existing remedies, other alternatives have been associated with infection and immune related complications. Henceforth, this technology provides an approach for the delivery of bone active molecules, antibiotics or any other drug for combating the bone pathologies, reconstruction of irregular bone defects and for dental applications as well.

