Ukraine Appoints New Ambassador To Azerbaijan

Yuriy Husyev has been appointed Ukraine's new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the relevant decree on Thursday.

The incoming ambassador, Yuriy Gusev, previously served as governor of the Kherson region and, in 2020, was appointed director of the state concern Ukroboronprom (Ukrainian Defence Industry).

In 2023, Zelenskyy dismissed Gusev from this post.