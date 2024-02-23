Ukraine Appoints New Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Yuriy Husyev has been appointed Ukraine's new ambassador to
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the relevant
decree on Thursday.
The incoming ambassador, Yuriy Gusev, previously served as
governor of the Kherson region and, in 2020, was appointed director
of the state concern Ukroboronprom (Ukrainian Defence
Industry).
In 2023, Zelenskyy dismissed Gusev from this post.
