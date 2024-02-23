               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukraine Appoints New Ambassador To Azerbaijan


2/23/2024 7:07:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Yuriy Husyev has been appointed Ukraine's new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the relevant decree on Thursday.

The incoming ambassador, Yuriy Gusev, previously served as governor of the Kherson region and, in 2020, was appointed director of the state concern Ukroboronprom (Ukrainian Defence Industry).

In 2023, Zelenskyy dismissed Gusev from this post.

MENAFN23022024000195011045ID1107890942

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search