Mass Grave Found In Azerbaijan's Liberated Khojali

A mass grave was discovered in Khojaly district, Azernews reports.
The remains of bodies were found during the construction of the
water and sewage systems in the region. Human bones and various
clothing items were discovered in the cemetery. Most of the remains
are believed to belong to children and women.
Recall that at the beginning of February, a mass grave was
discovered in the Asgaran settlement of Khojaly district. Before
that, a mass grave was discovered in Shusha in August of last year,
and in the territory of Shusha prison. So far, mass graves have
been discovered in Saricali village of Aghdam region, which was
freed from occupation, Dashalti village of Shusha region, Edilli
village of Khojavand, Farrukh village of Khojaly, Yukhari
Seyidahmedli village of Fuzuli, Kalbajar, and other
settlements.
Because 3,890 Azerbaijani citizens went missing during the first
Garabagh war, it can be expected that the number of mass graves
will increase. The Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of
War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens notes that 71 children, 267
women, and 326 elderly people are among the missing, and Armenia
continues to refuse to provide Azerbaijan with information on mass
graves of Azerbaijanis from the first Garabagh war.
