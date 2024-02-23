Palestinian Prisoner Dies At Israel's Jail

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian detainee from Gaza has died in the Israeli prison of Ramla, Palestine's Detainees Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) said Friday in a statement.

The detainee, who had a mobility disability before his arrest, was transferred to Ramla prison about a month ago, it added.

According to available information, the detainee was in "critical health condition due to torture by Israeli occupation forces", it noted.

The name of the detainee has not been declared yet as it is difficult to communicate with his family in the Gaza Strip, it said.

Meanwhile, prisoners told the lawyer that the detainee passed away last Tuesday after being transferred to the hospital. The Israeli prison administration informed them about this incident without an official announcement.

This came in light of the continued crime of enforced disappearance committed by the Israeli occupation against detainees from the Gaza Strip since October 7, it stated. (end)

