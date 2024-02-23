Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3139179 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to Emperor of Japan Naruhito on his Birthday.
3139203 KUWAIT -- Kuwait embassies in Spain, Belgium, Brazil, Germany and its consulate in Shanghai celebrate Kuwait's 63rd National Day and 33th Liberation Day.
3139200 KUWAIT -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil went up by USD 1.17 on Thursday to reach USD 82.88 per barrel compared to USD 81.71 pb on Wednesday.
3139201 KUWAIT -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) officially launches (KUNA Juniors) account on the social Instagram platform. (end)
rk
MENAFN23022024000071011013ID1107890929
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.