Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3139179 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to Emperor of Japan Naruhito on his Birthday.

3139203 KUWAIT -- Kuwait embassies in Spain, Belgium, Brazil, Germany and its consulate in Shanghai celebrate Kuwait's 63rd National Day and 33th Liberation Day.

3139200 KUWAIT -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil went up by USD 1.17 on Thursday to reach USD 82.88 per barrel compared to USD 81.71 pb on Wednesday.

3139201 KUWAIT -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) officially launches (KUNA Juniors) account on the social Instagram platform. (end)



