Emraan Hashmi On The Vulnerable Side Of Co-Actor Rajeev Khandelwal

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming series 'Showtime', has shared that one can see the little vulnerable side to his co-actor Rajeev Khandelwal, when the cameras go off in the series.

'Showtime', made on the concept of a film-inside-a-film, brings forth the story of what goes on in the corridors of showbiz. It also stars Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Talking about his co-actor, Emraan said:“Rajeev has really put up a very good performance. He's playing this star who is huge. A star whose flop films are like 100 crore plus. But he was going through a lean phase in his career. So he's played that very well in all pompous nature, with a little arrogance. At the same time when the camera is off and he's not around people, you see that little vulnerable side to him, which is played very well.”

Created by Sumit Roy, 'Showtime' is set to stream from March 8, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.