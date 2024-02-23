Foreigners Facing Removal Orders In Canada Turn To Nanda And Associate Lawyers For Expert Advice And Legal Representation

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Addressing the surge in removal orders, the Mississauga-based law firm is playing a critical role for Canadian immigration aspirants and foreign nationals

Mississauga, ON, 23rd February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Recent statistics reveal a constant trend in removal orders in Canada, reflecting the growing challenges faced by foreign nationals seeking to remain in the country. To address this critical issue, many individuals are now turning to Nanda and Associate Lawyers , a distinguished law firm headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, serving clients in Toronto as well.

In 2018, the Canada Border Services Agency had a target to annually increase deportations by 25-30 percent. This alarming statistic underscored the need for expert legal guidance in navigating the intricate landscape of Canadian immigration law. Many individuals confronting removal orders even today find themselves in a precarious situation, unsure of their legal rights and options.

At Nanda and Associate Lawyers, Canadian immigration law is at the core of their legal expertise. With a deep commitment to providing comprehensive immigration solutions, the firm has rapidly become the preferred resource for those dealing with removal orders.

A spokesperson for Nanda and Associate Lawyers stated,“Our mission is to make sure that everyone, regardless of their immigration status, has access to expert legal representation. Facing a removal order is a daunting experience, but we are here to guide our clients through the process, protect their rights, and explore all available legal avenues.”

The firm's experienced immigration lawyers possess an in-depth understanding of Canadian immigration laws, policies, and procedures. This knowledge empowers them to offer tailored advice and dedicated representation to individuals facing removal orders.

Nanda and Associate Lawyers' expertise extends beyond immigration law. The firm also provides a comprehensive range of legal services, including family law, personal injury law, wills and estates, real estate law, and corporate law. The top lawyers at Nanda and Associate Lawyer boast of their far-spread clientele across diverse legal sectors both in Mississauga and Toronto.

For individuals seeking guidance on Canadian immigration, assistance with removal orders, or any other legal matters, Nanda and Associate Lawyers stands ready to offer expert advice and representation.

About Nanda and Associate Lawyers

Nanda and Associate Lawyers is a prominent Canadian law firm headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with a strong presence in Toronto.

The firm specializes in Canadian immigration law and offers a wide range of legal services, including family law, personal injury law, wills and estates, real estate law, and corporate law. With a commitment to providing expert legal guidance and dedicated representation, Nanda and Associate Lawyers has become a trusted resource for individuals navigating the complexities of Canadian immigration and other legal matters.

Contact Information

Address: Head Office – 2980 Drew Road, Unit 228, Mississauga, ON – L4T 0A7

Phone: 905-405-0199

Fax: 001-905-405-0199

Toronto, Canada – 393 University Ave Suite #2000 Toronto, ON M5G 1E6, Canada

Phone: 416-768-7000

Website: