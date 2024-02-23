Winnen Holdings Unveils Winnego.Ai, A Revolutionary Retail Gaming Platform B2B And B2C Experts Expand Into Cryptocurrency And Gaming

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Willemstad, Curacao, 23rd February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Winnen Holdings, renowned for its expertise in B2B and B2C Forex and artificial intelligence (AI), is proud to announce the global pre-launch of its innovative retail business, Winnego, an affiliate social gaming program.







Winnego boasts a vast selection of over 4,000 games that can be enjoyed using various cryptocurrencies, providing players with an unparalleled gaming experience complemented by generous bonuses. With a focus on cutting-edge AI technology, Winnego sets a new standard in crypto gaming.

According to Wicky, Winnego's spokesperson,“Winnego is the premier destination for crypto gaming enthusiasts, seamlessly blending the thrill of sports betting with the world of cryptocurrency. Our platform is designed to cater to players seeking excitement, strategy, and the opportunity to win big.”

“Winnego features exclusive in-house casino games with industry-leading 'Return to Player' (RTP) rates, reaching up to 99.02%. Players can choose from a diverse range of slots, live, and table games from top providers.”

Winnego rewards its loyal users with innovative features such as Daily Revenue Shares, a pioneering concept in sharing success with players. The platform's sportsbook offers a wide range of options, including events, esports crypto betting, boosted odds, free bets, battles, and more.

Winnen Holdings, known for its cutting-edge AI technology in gaming and Forex CRM, introduces Winnego as its latest affiliate social gaming program, offering players the opportunity to“boost profits with revenue share.”

For more information, please visit and .

Disclaimer

WINNEGO encourages responsible gaming and promotes a safe and secure environment for users. Users must adhere to local regulations and laws regarding online gaming and cryptocurrency usage.