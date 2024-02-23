Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group States On Khojaly Genocide 32Nd Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Group of the Riigikogu
(Parliament of Estonia) has stated on the 32nd anniversary of the
Khojaly Genocide, Azernews reports.
The statement reads: "The Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Group
of the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia) expresses its deep
condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the 32nd anniversary of
the Khojaly massacre.
We share the pain of the Azerbaijani people about the Khojaly
genocide, during which more than 600 innocent civilians, including
many children, women, and the elderly, were killed.
We strongly condemn the crimes against humanity committed
against Azerbaijani civilians during the occupation of Khojaly, on
the night of 25-26 February 1992. The perpetrators of the mass
murder must be brought to justice.
We acknowledge that all countries of the region have the right
to sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the
inviolability of recognized borders. We express our support to the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the establishment of lasting peace on its
territory, in integration and reconstruction."
The Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired
by Riina Solman. The Deputy Chair is Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski,
and members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group are Jaak Aab,
Vadim Belobrovtsev, Züleyxa Izmailova, Aleksei Jevgrafov, Ester
Karuse, Toomas Kivimägi, Aivar Kokk, Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart,
Lauri Laats, Andres Metsoja, Heljo Pikhof, Juku-Kalle Raid, Jüri
Ratas, Urmas Reinsalu, Aivar Sõerd, and Hendrik Johannes Terras.
Parliamentary friendship groups help the Members of the Riigikogu
communicate with other national parliaments, carry out Estonia's
foreign policy, and promote our country around the world.
