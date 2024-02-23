Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy 23 Out Of 31 Kamikaze Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Ukraine overnight, using missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones.
The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"On the night of February 22-23, 2024, the enemy attacked [Ukraine] with 31 Shahed strike drones (launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda Cape - Crimea), three S-300 air defense missiles (Donetsk), a Kh-31P anti-radar missile and two Kh-22 cruise missiles (launched from the water area of the Black Sea)," the post said. Read also:
Three people killed in Odesa by Russian drone attack
Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 23 drones in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 101 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in the past 24 hours. The enemy made five attempts to attack Ukrainian positions on the east bank of the Dnipro River.
