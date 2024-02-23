Ukrainian-Produced Rapeseed Spilled On Polish Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Around 09:00 a.m., February 23, 2024, at the Dorohusk railway border crossing, unidentified persons poured Ukrainian-produced rapeseed from two grain hoppers going to Germany.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrzaliznytsia JSC on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This morning unknown persons have opened the hatches of two grain hoppers on 1435 mm gauge railroad tracks and poured the rapeseed being shipped to Germany. This shipment, same as other agricultural products, was going in transit via Poland's territory,” the report states.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov called for finding the perpetrators and bringing them to justice immediately,“so that others will not be tempted to repeat their deeds”.

Ukrzaliznytsia JSC is preparing to file a corresponding report on the incident with the Polish law enforcement agencies.

A reminder that, on February 20, 2024, Polish protesters blocked a railway line near the Medyka checkpoint on the border with Ukraine and poured grain from a railway car onto the tracks.

