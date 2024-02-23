Israeli Occupation Forces Commits 10 Massacres In Last 24 Hours In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 23 (Petra)-- During the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces killed 104 people and injured 160 more in ten massacres targeting families in the Gaza Strip.For the 140th day of the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported in its daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded that many victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, and that the occupation is making it difficult for ambulance and civil defense crews to reach them.