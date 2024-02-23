One Dead, Two Missing As Fishing Boat Hits Cargo Ship In Vietnam

(MENAFN- IANS) Hanoi, Feb 23 (IANS) One fisherman died, six injured and two others went missing on Friday morning after a fishing boat crashed with a cargo ship in the sea off Vietnam's Quang Ngai province.
The fishing boat with nine seamen on board was crushed into two pieces, Vietnam News Agency reported.
Local authorities are searching for two missing fishermen, Xinhua news agency reported.
