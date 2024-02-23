In Donetsk Region, Invaders Shell Myrnohrad Community At Night, Killed And Wounded Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of February 23, Russian troops fired on the Myrnohrad community of the Donetsk region, causing injuries and deaths.

This is reported on Telegram by the Myrnohrad City Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"At night, at about 00:40 a.m., the territory of the community was shelled, there are injured and dead," the statement reads.

Critical and all city services are working in an intensified mode. The work of hospitals and social institutions is ensured, the City Military Administration noted.

As reported, on February 22, one person was killed and nine injured, including four teenagers, as a result of Russian shelling of the village of the Kostyantynopil in the Kurakhiv community in the Donetsk region.