Several Explosions Occurred In The Center Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several powerful explosions occurred in the center of Kherson.
The head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Several powerful explosions were heard in the center of Kherson!" Mrochko said.
Read also:
Russian army shells Novotyanka in Kherson
region, one injured
According to him, the Russian army is attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank.
As reported, four fires broke out as a result of the night shelling of Kherson, they were extinguished.
MENAFN23022024000193011044ID1107890661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.