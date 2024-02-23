Several Explosions Occurred In The Center Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several powerful explosions occurred in the center of Kherson.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Several powerful explosions were heard in the center of Kherson!" Mrochko said.

Russian army shells Novotyanka inregion, one injured

According to him, the Russian army is attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank.

As reported, four fires broke out as a result of the night shelling of Kherson, they were extinguished.