               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Several Explosions Occurred In The Center Of Kherson


2/23/2024 5:10:59 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several powerful explosions occurred in the center of Kherson.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Several powerful explosions were heard in the center of Kherson!" Mrochko said.

Read also: Russian army shells Novotyanka in Kherson region, one injured

According to him, the Russian army is attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank.

As reported, four fires broke out as a result of the night shelling of Kherson, they were extinguished.

MENAFN23022024000193011044ID1107890661

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search