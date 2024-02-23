President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Japanese Emperor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Your Majesty,

It is on the occasion of the National Day of Japan - Emperor's Birthday that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and through you all the people of your country.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 21 February 2024"