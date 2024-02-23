               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Japanese Emperor


2/23/2024 5:10:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Your Majesty,

It is on the occasion of the National Day of Japan - Emperor's Birthday that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and through you all the people of your country.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 21 February 2024"

MENAFN23022024000195011045ID1107890660

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search