Community: Armenia Intends To Undertake Military Venture Precisely On France's Initiative

The Western Azerbaijan Community made a statement in response to
the Armenian PM's rebuttal statement in an interview with a French
media outlet, Azernews reports.
Western Azerbaijan Community statement It was noted that
Pashinyan tried to accuse Azerbaijan of preparing an attack on
Armenia, claiming that the expression Western Azerbaijan
contradicts Armenia's territorial integrity.
"The expression 'Western Azerbaijan' is an expression based on
historical and geographical facts, and its use by the community is
based on the right to self-identification recognised by
international human rights conventions," the statement said.
"It is obvious that the Armenian Prime Minister, following the
precepts of France, has gone down the path of creating tension in
the region. The fact that France sells weapons to Armenia,
including the current visit to Armenia by the French Defence
Minister and heads of military-industrial companies in that
country, gives grounds to say that Armenia intends to go on a
military adventure precisely at the instigation of France.
We demand from Pashinyan not to turn his country into a tool of
France's games, to stop the policy of mass armament, and to
conclude peace with Azerbaijan, creating conditions for the return
of Western Azerbaijanis," the statement reads.
