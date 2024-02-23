Armenian Armed Forces Shell Azerbaijan's Army Positions At Conventional Border

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian armed forces have shelled Azerbaijan Army positions in
the Kalbajar direction, Azernews reports, citing
the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The Ministry reports that no retaliatory measures were taken by
the units of the Azerbaijani Army in order not to escalate the
situation and ensure stability on the conventional border of the
two countries.
