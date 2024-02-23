               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenian Armed Forces Shell Azerbaijan's Army Positions At Conventional Border


2/23/2024 5:10:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian armed forces have shelled Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry reports that no retaliatory measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army in order not to escalate the situation and ensure stability on the conventional border of the two countries.

