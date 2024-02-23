40 More Palestinians Killed, 100 Injured In Israeli Bombings On Central Gaza Yesterday

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 23 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 40 Palestinians were killed and 100 others injured, in Israeli airstrikes on the central Gaza Strip, the media office of the Hamas-run government in Gaza said, in a press statement, yesterday.

Palestinian security sources, said that, Israeli aircraft launched several raids on a number of residential houses in the city of Deir el-Balah, which led to their complete destruction.

The Palestinian Health Ministry noted that, the bodies of some victims had been transferred to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Ambulances and civil defence teams rushed to the sites of the attacks, to save people after the Israeli raids left the neighbourhood severely damaged, the security sources added.

Medical sources said that, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is now crowded with thousands of wounded, sick and displaced people.– NNN-WAFA

