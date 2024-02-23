Kuwait Bar Association Partakes In Opening Section For Spanish-Arab Legal Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Bar Association has taken part in inaugurating the Spanish-Arab section at the Madrid Bar Association, in a crucial step aimed at boosting cooperation between Spanish and Arab lawyers.

Abdulrahman Al-Tahous, the deputy chairman of the Kuwaiti association, said in an interview with KUNA that he had taken part in the inauguration ceremony, noting that only the Kuwaiti society, from among identical Arab bodies, was present at the even.

Personnel of the new division will work out a joint task schedule with the Kuwaiti association and organize courses for expertise swap and broadening the cooperation between the two sides, Al-Tahous said.

Al-Tahous, a member of the new body, had addressed in Arabic the ceremony, organized last Wednesday, with the presence 150 Spanish lawyers. He shed light in his speech on history of the Kuwaiti Bar Association, founded in 1963. He also noted that it groups 5,000 attorneys representing 15 percent of the force working in the private sector. (end)

