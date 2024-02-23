KUNA Launches New Instagram Account For Children

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) officially launched (KUNA Juniors) account on the social Instagram platform, in a step aimed to improve their media, journalism skills and information.

KUNA Juniors presents various topics, features, and meetings that would achieve communications with children, as well as providing precious information and useful messages to enhance their reading and studding habits.

The account is also concerned with discovering children's different talents, in addition to providing a space for writing and creativity.

Through its intellectual magazine and its new account, KUNA aims to fill children's free time with fun and useful topics, encourage them to increase their knowledge and intellectual stock.

KUNA also aims to enhance the role of the school and community participation that would establish a safe environment that helps enhance the child's confidence in himself and others.

For more information and topics, visit our website on Instagram @kids_kunanews. (end)

