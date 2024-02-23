Kuwait Oil Price Up By USD 1.17 To USD 82.88 Pb -- KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil went up by USD 1.17 on Thursday to reach USD 82.88 per barrel compared to USD 81.71 pb on Wednesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday. In international markets, Brent crude forwards rose by 64 cents to USD 83.67 pb, while those of the West Texas Intermediate oil rose by 70 cents to reach USD 78.61 a barrel. (end) aam

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.