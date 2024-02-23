KRCS Will Relieve Victims Of Floods In North Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) will distribute aid to low-income Lebanese families and Syrian refugees affected by last month's destructive floods caused by the overflow of Al-Kabeer River that marks the northern boundaries with neighboring Syria

Yousef Boutros, relief coordinator of the Lebanese Red Cross, told KUNA on Friday that the torrential rain and flash floods, in January, damaged many villages, refugees camps and agricultural fields. The damage affected some 1,000 families, he added.

The destruction caused by the bad weather prompted the KRCS to aid the Lebanese nationals and Syrian refugees who were affected with the repercussions of the heavy rainfall.

The humanitarian supplies, including food, blankets and clothes, will be distributed in coordination with the Red Cross and the Kuwaiti embassy in a week's time, he said. (end)

