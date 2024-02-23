Kuwait Embassies Celebrate National Day, Liberation Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait embassies in Spain, Belgium, Brazil, Germany and its consulate in Shanghai celebrated Kuwait's 63rd National Day and 33th Liberation Day.

In Spain, the celebration was attended by senior political, military and security officals, as well as Arab and foreign diplomats and NGO representatives.

Kuwaiti Ambassador to Spain Khalifa Al-Kharafi congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti government and people on the national occasion.

Al-Kharafi hailed 63 years of Kuwaiti-Spanish diplomatic ties, noting the significant rise in trade exchange between the two countries in the past few years. He added that Kuwaiti investment in Spain reached about six billion euros (USD 7.49).

Kuwait Airways' direct routes to Spain, Barcelona and seasonally Malaga have facilitated imports and exports, as well as tourism and cultural exchange. said the Ambassador. The number of Kuwaitis who visited Spain last year reached 100,000, he added.

Kuwait is celebrating its national holidays while still aching for the killings and destruction going on in Gaza, said Al-Kharafi, applauding Spain's efforts to achieve the two-state solution.

In Belgium, the ceremony was attended by diplomatic missions, members of European and international organizations and NATO officials.

In a statement during the event, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Belgium and head of Kuwait's missions to the European Union (EU) and the NATO Nawaf Al-Anezi, said this year marks 60 years of Kuwaiti-Belgian relations, adding that Belgium opened its embassy in Kuwait in 1964.

Investment between the two sides include expanding Q8 company presence to over 500 stations in Belgium, to create about 2,000 job opportunities and support national economy, he said.

In Brazil, the ceremony was attended by parliament members, government officials and representatives of Arab and international diplomatic missions.

In a speech at the event, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Brazil Talal Al-Mansour congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the national celebrations.

In Shanghai, the ceremony was attended by government officials, consuls and representatives of local and international investment companies.

In a speech at the event, Kuwaiti Consul General Anas Marafi congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on the national celebrations.

In Germany, the ceremony was attended by Charge d'Affairs of the Kuwaiti Embassy Abdullah Al-Shatti, Arab and foreign diplomats, as well as senior German officials.

During his speech at the event, Al-Shatti hailed the Kuwaiti-German cooperation in different fields. Kuwait is the first Arab country to invest in Germany, said Al-Shatti, adding that Germany is the number one investment destination in the EU for Kuwait.

He underlined Germany's important role in protecting peace and stability in the Middle East, hoping it would expand this role in the situation in Gaza. (end)

