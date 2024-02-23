A Blooming Spectacle: The 20Th Taiwan International Orchid Show And The 23Rd World Orchid Conference Will Be Held In Tainan, Taiwan

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



TAINAN, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 February 2024 - The excitement is palpable as the 20th edition of the Taiwan International Orchid Show is set to bloom spectacularly alongside the 23rd World Orchid Conference. For the first time, this prestigious event will extend from the Taiwan Orchid Technology Park to the ICC TAINAN, forming an impressive exhibition layout of '5 Halls and 6 Zones'.







During the promotional press conference in Taipei, attendees were delighted by a slew of new attractions, including the enchanting 'Pink Orchidsaur', orchid-shaped egg pancakes, and the delightful 'Orchidsaur Family Dolls'. These creative and engaging elements promise an experience that is eye-catching, fun and flavorful. The event will be held in Tainan, Taiwan from February 24th to March 10th.

The Orchidsaur, the two-story tall mascot, has already made a grand appearance in the main hall of Taipei Station. Artist Chen Pu's dinosaur-themed creation symbolizes that the ancient origins of orchids possibly date back to 65 million years ago, the era of dinosaurs.

In addition to admiring the creatively designed installations, visitors can also savor the freshly baked egg pancakes. The organizing committee has specially created molds featuring the Orchidsaur, as well as many orchids, such as Oncidium, Phalaenopsis, Vanda, etc. The egg pancakes come in six shapes. Baked to a crispy exterior with soft interior, they're bursting with irresistible aroma, and their deliciousness is matched only by their stunning visual appeal.

The 20th Taiwan International Orchid Show, in tandem with the 23rd World Orchid Conference, adopts the theme '2024 Orchid Together'. The five halls will demonstrate the versatile applications of orchids through thematic landscapes, lifestyle utilizations, digital interactions, live sales, and multi-billion-dollar orders. The six zones will focus on native orchid exhibits, floral competitions, expanded participation, cross-industry collaborations, a hundred conferences, and diverse industry integrations.

The Taiwan International Orchid Show builds on the foundation of Tainan 400, incorporating 7major themes, 'culture, crafts, rituals, festivals, mythology, cuisine, and architecture' to recreate the bustling atmosphere of Tainan 400. Starting from Tainan, this 16-day event will showcase the exquisite beauty of Taiwan's orchids to the world, connecting dot, line and plane.

Those who want to attend the 20th Taiwan International Orchid Show and the 23rd World Orchid Conference can purchase tickets through ibon, Fami, KLOOK, and other ticketing platforms. For more information, please visit the official website of '2024 Taiwan International Orchid Show' ( ) or '23rd World Orchid Conference' ( )

