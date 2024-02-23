World’S First Bitcoin DEX – Satoshiswap.Ai Has Raised $700,000 In Pre-Sale In 48 Hours

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) London, UK, 23rd February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , SatoshiSwap , a pioneering Bitcoin DeFi platform, has raised $700K in pre-sale round. This investment will fuel the development of SatoshiSwap's flagship project: a DEX designed for the Bitcoin ecosystem.

SatoshiSwap is led by a team committed to reshaping decentralized finance. While focuses on building the first Decentralized Exchange, SatoshiSwap is dedicated to create a Bitcoin DeFi.

The investment, raised in a Pre-Sale Round, highlights interest in Bitcoin Ecosystem projects in the crypto space. Investor sees SatoshiSwap as crucial for advancing decentralized finance on the Bitcoin blockchain.



Stage 2 of SatoshiSwap Round allegedly is coming soon...



Core Features:



On-chain trading: SatoshiSwap facilitates peer-to-peer trading of Bitcoin-based assets directly on the blockchain, enabling trustless and transparent transactions.

Liquidity pools: Similar to Uniswap, SatoshiSwap utilizes liquidity pools for price discovery and efficient asset exchange. Users can contribute assets to pools and earn rewards in exchange for providing liquidity. Stacks L2 chain: Leveraging the Stacks L2 chain, SatoshiSwap aims to overcome scalability limitations on the Bitcoin main net, offering faster and cheaper transactions.

SatoshiSwap approach to DEX development on Bitcoin offers a paradigm shift in decentralized asset trading. With Bitcoin's security, SatoshiSwap is able to create a decentralized financial ecosystem.



SatoshiSwap Whitepaper is also available!

With this funding, SatoshiSwap is poised to redefine decentralized exchange technology, setting new standards for transparency, security, and accessibility in digital finance.

About

SatoshiSwap , operating on the Stacks Layer 2 chain, is a groundbreaking DeFi protocol revolutionizing the Bitcoin blockchain ecosystem. As a decentralized exchange, SatoshiSwap facilitates seamless asset swaps and liquidity provision, eliminating the need for wrapped assets and costly Ethereum fees.



With its platform at satoshiswap, users can directly trade tokens on Bitcoin, enhancing accessibility and reducing transaction costs. Leveraging the Stacks Layer 2 chain ensures swift transaction processing while maintaining the security and decentralization.



SatoshiSwap leads a new era of decentralized finance, where innovation meets with utility on the Bitcoin blockchain.