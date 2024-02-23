Qatar-Romanian Business Meeting Explores New Horizons For Commercial Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber recently organised the Qatar-Romanian Business Meeting via video conference. The event was attended by board members Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli and Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned, as well as Doru Poponete, President of the Tulcea Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture, and Stefan Voinea, Deputy Director of the Foreign Relations Department at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania. Additionally, many Qatari and Romanian businessmen participated in the conference.

The meeting touched on enhancing economic and commercial relations between both countries and reviewing investment opportunities available in Romania in various sectors.

Speaking at the meeting, QC board member Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli said that this meeting underscores the distinguished relations between Qatar and Romania, stressing that the two countries enjoy robust cooperation across various domains, and there is a strong desire from both sides to elevate these relations to new heights.

Al Obaidli highlighted that trade between Qatar and Romania has reached QR490m, underscoring the commitment to elevate intra-regional trade to higher levels through collaborative ventures and mutually beneficial partnerships.

For his part, Doru Poponete expressed that the current time is opportune for developing commercial relations between the private sectors of both countries. He emphasised the importance of leveraging the potential held by both sides and capitalising on the investment incentives and facilities provided by the governments of both countries.