Dollar Rangebound, An Array Of PMI Data Awaited

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: The dollar held broadly steady yesterday as traders awaited a slew of business activity surveys to gauge the health of major economies and what that may mean for the global interest rate outlook.

In early Asian trade, the euro gained 0.11 per cent to $1.0831, while sterling was flat at $1.2638. The dollar edged higher against the yen and was back above the 150 level to last trade at 150.34 yen.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar rose 0.07 per cent to $0.65565, while the New Zealand dollar hit a one-month high of $0.6198. The dollar index fell 0.06 percent to 103.92.