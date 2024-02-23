               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NCSA President Discusses Cybersecurity With US Homeland Security Undersecretary


President of the National Cyber Security Agency H E Eng Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki held a High-Level Meeting with DHS Undersecretary for Strategy, Policy and Plans- US Department of Homeland Security H E Robert Silvers.

During the meeting, both parties discussed bilateral collaboration in the field of cybersecurity and discussed ways to fortify and elevate partnership in this field. Separately, President of the National Cyber Security Agency yesterday held a High-Level Meeting with Director of Cybercrime Directorate- INTERPOL H E Craig Jones. During the meeting, both parties discussed bilateral collaboration in the field of cybersecurity and discussed ways to fortify and elevate partnership in this field.

