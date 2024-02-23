|
SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Rating
SFS receives top result at the Swiss Employer Awards
23.02.2024 / 06:23 CET/CEST
SFS won fourth place at the 2024 Swiss Employer Awards in the category“Large Companies with +1,000 employees” and has been awarded the seal of quality. The company is pleased with the good result it achieved once again in Switzerland's largest employee survey, and views it as a success. At the same time, SFS intends to undertake a focused analysis of the valuable insights gained to further develop the company.
