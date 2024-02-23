ABB Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2024

23.02.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The invitation can be found attached and at go/agm . The Annual General Meeting 2024 will be held at Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zurich, Switzerland, and will also be broadcast at go/agm . Registration and admission cards Shareholders entered in the share register with the right to vote on March 13, 2024, 3:00 p.m. (CET), are entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting. These shareholders will receive their admission cards (by mail) on request, either using the reply form enclosed to the invitation or electronically (e-voting). The reply form or a corresponding notification must reach the Company not later than March 15, 2024 (by mail or e-voting). Reply forms or notifications arriving after that date will not be taken into consideration. Proxy/Voting If you cannot attend our Annual General Meeting in person, you may be represented by proxy. Electronic authorizations/voting and instructions to the independent proxy (e-voting) Shareholders may use the shareholder platform at to either request an admission card or issue voting instructions to the independent proxy. The requisite login details are enclosed in the reply form. Shareholders may vote electronically, or change any instructions they may have communicated electronically, up to but no later than 11:59 p.m. (CET) on March 15, 2024. For further information as well as instructions on how to register and vote electronically, please refer to go/agm . Agenda 1. Approval of the management report, the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 2023 2. Consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2023 3. Consultative vote on the Sustainability Report 2023 4. Discharge of the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management 5. Appropriation of earnings 6. Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee

6.1

Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the next term of office, i. e. from the Annual General Meeting 2024 to the Annual General Meeting 2025

6.2

Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Executive Committee for the following financial year, i. e. 2025 7. Elections to the Board of Directors and election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors 8. Elections to the Compensation Committee 9. Election of the independent proxy 10. Election of the auditors







ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and re-source-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB's more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.



End of Media Release

Language: English Company: ABB Ltd Affolternstrasse 44 8050 Zurich Switzerland Phone: +41 43 317 7111 Internet: ISIN: CH0012221716 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange; Stockholm EQS News ID: 1843403



End of News EQS News Service