Chasing Auroras

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANSlife) As winter blankets the Northern Hemisphere, a celestial dance unfolds across the night sky – the enchanting display of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights. Under the Arctic night sky, witness the ethereal glow of the Aurora Borealis, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Here are a few tips to enhance your Northern Lights adventure:

Where and When to See the Northern Lights: The Northern Lights, most commonly observed between latitudes 60 and 75 degrees, offer breathtaking displays in regions such as Finnish Lapland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Russia, Canada, Alaska, and southern Greenland. Finnair destinations in Finnish Lapland, including Ivalo, Kittilä, and Rovaniemi, provide excellent vantage points. Additionally, Tromsø in Norway and Reykjavik in Iceland offer prime viewing opportunities.

Best Time of Year for Viewing: Midnight from late August to April is typically the optimal time for spotting the Northern Lights, with September often offering clearer skies and higher visibility in Lapland.

Predicting the Aurora: While the Northern Lights can be somewhat predicted, their appearance remains elusive. Short-term forecasts are available through resources like the Finnish Meteorological Institute's Space Weather Center ISES, offering insights into current conditions and probabilities.

Experiencing the Magic: While on the ground, travellers can participate in Northern Lights tours, enjoy frozen lake expeditions, or opt for special accommodations designed for optimal viewing, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Bonus Tip: If you don't manage to see any northern lights on the ground during your trip or from your airplane window, you might still be able to spot them on your long-haul flights.

For those embarking on a quest to witness the Aurora Borealis, Finnair offers direct flights from New Delhi to Helsinki, making the quest to witness this timeless wonder convenient and unforgettable.

