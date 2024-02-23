Goa AAP MLA Demands Dropping Of Cases Against ‘Mob’ Involved In Attacking BJP Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 23 (IANS) AAP Velim MLA Cruz Silva on Friday called upon Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and demanded the withdrawal of cases registered against 'mob' involved in attacking a BJP minister.

“I met the Chief Minister and acquainted him with the situation. I have demanded him to drop the cases registered against the locals. He has assured to help in this matter,” Silva told reporters, after meeting Sawant.

He said that there was tension in the area and that the incident should not have taken place.“There are possibilities that such tensions can erupt again. That is why I have demanded to settle the issue. We want peace,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Goa Police had registered a case against a 'mob' for allegedly rioting and creating unlawful assembly, wherein Goa's Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai was attacked with stones.

BJP leader Phal Dessai was“attacked” while he was returning after inaugurating the statue of Shivaji at Sao Joao De Areal village in South Goa.

Maina Curtorim Police has registered cases against people for rioting and creating unlawful assembly.

Phal Dessai has said that a mob of around 200 to 300 people attacked.“I did not sustain any severe injury, but I was hit by a stone on my head,” he said.

Locals of the area have complained that the statue was illegally installed without taking permission from the local panchayat.