Autonomous Vehicle Tech Company Guident To Establish Headquarters At Boca Raton Innovation Campus Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Guident , an autonomous vehicle teleoperation technology company, is planning to open its new office headquarters in Boca Raton on April 18, 2024, at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), joining a growing suite of innovative companies in this distinguished landmark.

Guident says the occasion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and expansion strategy.

The inauguration event for the Guident office will welcome city officials and business leaders, offering an exclusive preview of an autonomous shuttle monitored by Guident's state-of-the-art Remote Monitor and Control Center (RMCC), featuring the best-in-class video wall displays and a visualization system.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to witness the future of autonomous transportation firsthand.

Throughout the demonstration, guests can network and foster valuable collaborations within the industry. Event details will be emailed to registered attendees.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"